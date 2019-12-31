Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

ATSG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,549. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,737.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

