Airbloc Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

