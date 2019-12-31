Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0006

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $183,251.00 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

