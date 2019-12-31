Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $110.64 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003077 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $110.64 million and approximately $39.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,028,889,130 coins and its circulating supply is 497,617,287 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.