Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,889,784. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

