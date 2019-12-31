All Sports Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $60,334.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.55 or 0.06030553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

