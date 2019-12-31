ALLUVA Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $66,481.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

