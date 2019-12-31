Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.28.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,509. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at $22,985,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.