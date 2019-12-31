Alphacat Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $540,200.00 and $57,215.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

