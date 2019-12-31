Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given News Impact Score of 1.10

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,847.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,779.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,818.81. The stock has a market cap of $916.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,460.93 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

