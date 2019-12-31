Amoveo (VEO) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $569.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $36.55 or 0.00506242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.06024785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io.

The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

