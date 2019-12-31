Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.18. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,666. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average is $158.26.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,573 shares of company stock worth $10,045,423 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

