Analysts Expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings per share of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.45. Caci International reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at about $24,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CACI opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $252.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average of $222.59.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

