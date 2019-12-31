Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Johnson Outdoors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2019 – Johnson Outdoors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

12/11/2019 – Johnson Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Johnson Outdoors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Johnson Outdoors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Johnson Outdoors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,219. The stock has a market cap of $765.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

