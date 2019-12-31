Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX):

12/25/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

11/13/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

11/8/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

11/5/2019 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LXRX stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 499,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $443.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.