Analyzing Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Star Buffet (NASDAQ:STRZ)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.61% -9.95% 14.26% Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22%

Volatility and Risk

Wingstop has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wingstop and Star Buffet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 7 10 0 2.59 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop currently has a consensus target price of $100.62, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Star Buffet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $153.18 million 16.61 $21.72 million $0.84 102.82 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Summary

Wingstop beats Star Buffet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

