Anchor (ANCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,417.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $35,417.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00010998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor's official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

