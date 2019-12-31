Ankr Hits Market Cap of $5.77 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Ankr has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinall and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Bithumb, Coinone, Binance DEX, BitMax, Bittrex, Bitinka, Huobi Korea, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, Coinall, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.