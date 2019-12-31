ANON Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $76,177.00 and $284.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

