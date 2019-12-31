Anoncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $41,170.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.