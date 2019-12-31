Apex Market Cap Achieves $690,112.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $690,112.00 and approximately $15,353.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

