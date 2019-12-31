Apollon Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market cap of $7,468.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon has traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058945 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

