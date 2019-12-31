Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s ranking:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.58.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.65. 25,187,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,125,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $293.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,295.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

