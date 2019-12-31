APR Coin Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $32,415.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000998 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,614,488 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.