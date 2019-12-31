APR Coin Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a total market cap of $48,030.00 and $59.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,621,978 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

