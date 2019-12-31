ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Trading 1% Lower This Week

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $15,124.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.06012511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001220 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

