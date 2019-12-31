Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Tops $7.16 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, LBank, DDEX and Huobi. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $7.16 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, DragonEX, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinBene, LBank, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

