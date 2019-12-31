Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $116,218.00 and approximately $49,018.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01818993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.02877212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00629597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00389210 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

