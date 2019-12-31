Ark Hits 1-Day Volume of $500,481.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $500,481.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptomate and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,499,184 coins and its circulating supply is 117,184,922 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, COSS, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

