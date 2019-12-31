Artfinity Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $2.98 million and $7.87 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.55 or 0.06030553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

AT is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,968,725 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

