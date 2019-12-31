Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $117,520.00 and $1,965.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

