Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $545.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

