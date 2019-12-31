Atheios Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $7,544.00 and $55.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

