Auctus Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Auctus has a total market cap of $75,739.00 and $79.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.