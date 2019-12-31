Augur (REP) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Augur has a total market cap of $99.35 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $9.03 or 0.00125188 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bithumb, Upbit and Bitsane.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Kraken, CoinTiger, GOPAX, AirSwap, Crex24, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Binance, Zebpay, Mercatox, BitBay, ABCC, Ethfinex, Koinex, Livecoin, Bitsane, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

