Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Critical Analysis

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aware alerts:

Aware has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aware and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.13 million 4.51 $1.23 million N/A N/A Momo $1.95 billion 3.62 $409.54 million $1.96 17.37

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aware and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Momo 0 0 6 0 3.00

Momo has a consensus target price of $44.73, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than Aware.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -1.61% -0.36% -0.34% Momo 15.84% 23.03% 13.21%

Summary

Momo beats Aware on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.