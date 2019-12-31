AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 304,070 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

