Axe Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004523 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008025 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,160,955 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.