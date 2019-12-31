Azart (AZART) Market Cap Hits $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Azart coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

