Basic Attention Token Market Cap Hits $259.20 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Poloniex, Kyber Network and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $259.20 million and approximately $51.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, WazirX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Liqui, BitBay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, CPDAX, AirSwap, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Poloniex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.