Bata (BTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,772.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 52.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Bata has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $25,772.00 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00579454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010543 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.