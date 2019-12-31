Bayan Token (BYT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $253.00

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00010672 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. Bayan Token has a market cap of $183,312.00 and $253.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.