Bayan Token Hits One Day Volume of $255.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Bayan Token has a total market cap of $185,042.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00010672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

