BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Hits $477,567.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $477,567.00 and approximately $38,013.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

