Beetle Coin Market Cap Tops $852,291.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $852,291.00 and approximately $33,909.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058936 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,035,444 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

