Beldex Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and approximately $102,066.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

