Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.