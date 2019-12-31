BidiPass (BDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $2.11 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

