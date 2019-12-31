BigUp Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

