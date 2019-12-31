Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,220 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 947% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $797,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,739. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,127. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

